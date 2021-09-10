Caleb James Malek Sep 10, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Caleb James Malek, age 23, died Friday, September 10, 2021 unexpectedly in Rochester, MN.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caleb James Malek Funeral Home Rochester Kohl Parker Arrangement Mn Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Warrant Watch - Sept. 4 Faribault man suffers life-threatening injuries in chain-reaction crash Man charged with rear ending golf cart with pickup, killing driver Faribault man dies at Ramsey road construction site Johnston Hall tower 'requires immediate abatement,' says city official as Allina seeks removal Upcoming Events Sep 11 Faribault Farmers Market Sat, Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11 Wednesday Wear Sat, Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11 Tree Explorers Sat, Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11 Holy Smoke Summer Series Bonus Event: Mark Perkins Sat, Sep 11, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices