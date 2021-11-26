Stanley Melford Knutsen Nov 26, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stanley Melford Knutsen, age 77, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at his home.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stanley Melford Knutsen Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former Northfield bar owners facing new allegation With new neighbor encroaching on its land, county looks for a solution Why does Minnesota have so many COVID-19 cases? COURT REPORT: 2 traffic stops, 2 drivers charged with meth possession Woman fatally injured after she was thrown from ATV being towed Upcoming Events Nov 26 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Nov 26, 2021 Nov 27 Red Cross Blood Drive Sat, Nov 27, 2021 Nov 27 Red Cross Blood Drive Sat, Nov 27, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices