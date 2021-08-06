William Bill Borwege Aug 6, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William "Bill"Borwege, age 90, died Friday, August 6, 2021 at Mill City Senior Living following an extended illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Kohl Mill City Parker Illness Arrangement Bill Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now COURT REPORT: ATV driver holding infant charged with drunken driving Warrant Watch - July 30 Serious flaws in Minnesota election law revealed GALLERY: Night to Unite gathers neighbors for fun-filled evening Tuey the Juggler on the road to recovery after fall Upcoming Events Aug 6 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6 Faribault Regional Center Annual Get-Together Fri, Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Aug 6, 2021 Aug 6 American Legion Club Supper Fri, Aug 6, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices