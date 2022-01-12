Betty Jean Rezac Jan 12, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Jean Rezac, age 82, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Faribault Senior Living.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Betty Jean Rezac Kohl Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges filed after infant sent to Children's Hospital Superintendent candidates selected for upcoming interviews Faribault superintendent finalists narrowed to 3 New Year's Day traffic stop results in felony DWI charges School employee allegedly used student's debit card for fraudulent purchases Upcoming Events Jan 12 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Jan 12, 2022 Jan 13 Community Dinner Thu, Jan 13, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices