Owen M. Gaasedelen, age 87, of Northfield, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Fairview - Southdale Hospital, Edina.
Arrangements will be announced by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
More than 1.5 million Minnesotans have already voted in Tuesday’s presidential election, over half the total number of voters who cast a ballot in the 2016 election. Read more
As an historic election unfolds across the country, voters in Rice County appear to have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic to again deliver high levels of turnout. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Uncertainty sparked by a court ruling late last week has fueled a surge in early voting across Minnesota, with voters lining up Monday at polling stations in Minneapolis and elsewhere to ensure that their ballots will be counted no matter what happens on the legal front. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.