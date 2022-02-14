John Vogelsberg Feb 14, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Vogelsberg, age 85, died Monday, February 14, 2022 at Mill City Senior Living.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Vogelsberg Funeral Home Mill City Kohl Parker Arrangement Living Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash Cry Baby Craig's settles into downtown headquarters City negotiating sale of 2 properties for redevelopment Wanted man got stuck while fleeing, charges say Upcoming Events Feb 15 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices