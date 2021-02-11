...WIND CHILL ADVISORY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for all of central and
southern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, where wind chills
from 25 below zero to 35 below zero will be common through Friday
morning.
Additional Advisories and potentially Warnings are expected this
weekend as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air plunges into the
region. The coldest wind chills will be Saturday night into Sunday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 below zero
to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Looking ahead, colder wind chills are
forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a
charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate
clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&