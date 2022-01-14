Ronald J. Ron Hunt Jan 14, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald J. "Ron"Hunt, age 90, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Apple Valley Village Health Care Center following an extended illness..Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ronald J. "ron"hunt Village Funeral Home Kohl Parker Illness Ron Hunt Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault superintendent finalists narrowed to 3 Charges filed after infant sent to Children's Hospital Faribault middle, high school set for distance learning New charges filed after man fails to report back to jail Faribault Police searching for new chief Upcoming Events Jan 15 Wednesday Wear Sat, Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Sat, Jan 15, 2022 Jan 16 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Jan 16, 2022 Jan 17 Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices