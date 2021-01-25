Patricia J. Bullert (Dube), age 64 of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Faribault died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Arrangements by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Crematory in Faribault, www.parkerkohlfuneralhome.com or (507)334-4458.
