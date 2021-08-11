Nellie Schultz Aug 11, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nellie Schultz, age 101, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Pleasant View Estates.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Schultz Estate Funeral Home Kohl Nellie Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Kitchen fire damages downtown restaurant, Redemption COURT REPORT: ATV driver holding infant charged with drunken driving Faribault Schools likely to require masks due to delta variant spread Drug sale charges filed in connection to fatal Sept. overdose 32-month sentence for man who sold pills that caused 3 overdoses Upcoming Events Aug 12 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12 Legion Burger Basket Night Thu, Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12 Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show Thu, Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12 Free 4-Day Meal Packs Thu, Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12 Faribault Concert in the Park: KidsDance Thu, Aug 12, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices