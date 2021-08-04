Sherman Benson Aug 4, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sherman Benson, age 90, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sherman Benson Arrangement Three Links Care Center Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Council considers buying downtown property near planned redevelopment site Warrant Watch - July 30 Tuey the Juggler on the road to recovery after fall Serious flaws in Minnesota election law revealed Why you should protect yourself from the smoky air Upcoming Events Aug 5 FSHS Class of 1965 Get-Together Thu, Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5 Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show Thu, Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5 Free 4-Day Meal Packs Thu, Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5 Faribault Concert in the Park: Bend in the River Big Band Thu, Aug 5, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices