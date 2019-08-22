Ida Mae Breitzman Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ida Mae Breitzman, age 84, of Faribault, died on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home.Arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, will be announced later. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesBody found on Steele Co. fairgrounds investigated as suicideDowntown Subway store closes its doorsSecurity enhancements about to begin at 3 Faribault schoolsJustin James ReinkeWhat does the new left lane law mean?Barbara L. JenoRecommend against enrolling at FMSSusan (Clark) BauerWith possible $3M price tag, commission seems ready to OK building demoRobert A. "Bob" Voegele Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Aug 22 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Thu, Aug 22, 2019 Aug 22 Baby Stop Thu, Aug 22, 2019 Aug 22 Fall barbecue Thu, Aug 22, 2019 Aug 22 Burger and wings night Thu, Aug 22, 2019 Aug 22 Legion Basket Night Thu, Aug 22, 2019 Around the Web Louis Tomlinson to play new songs at Madrid show TEST DRIVE: 2019 Ford F-150 Limited – luxury liner of Ford’s pickup lineup Hugh Bonneville praises royal family Kieran Culkin responds to Leaving Neverland allegations Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists