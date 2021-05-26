Kathleen "Kay" Raskob May 26, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathleen "Kay" Raskob, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hospital Kathleen Raskob Funeral Home Rochester Kohl St. Mary's Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Warrant Watch - May 21 Eight tornadoes strike southern Minnesota CORRECTION: City Councilor Jeff Okerberg taken off life support Dena Marie Whillock PROFILES: Faribault bakery owners transitioned to curbside, have ‘best year ever’ despite challenges Upcoming Events May 26 BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting Wed, May 26, 2021 May 26 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 26, 2021 May 26 Mental Health Awareness Walk Wed, May 26, 2021 May 26 FHS Class of 63 Wed, May 26, 2021 May 26 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, May 26, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices