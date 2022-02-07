Evelyn M. Ev Sammon Feb 7, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn M. "Ev"Sammon, age 91, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 peacefully at home.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Evelyn M. Ev Sammon Funeral Home Kohl Ev Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Upcoming Events Feb 8 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices