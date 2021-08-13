Gordon T. Savoie Aug 13, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gordon T. Savoie, age 82, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his home in Jerome, ID.Pending arrangements by Farnsworth Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gordon T. Savoie Jerome Id. Arrangement Farnsworth Mortuary Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Late-night fights have council giving its blessing to earlier bar closing Faribault Schools likely to require masks due to delta variant spread Kitchen fire damages downtown restaurant, Redemption Drug sale charges filed in connection to fatal Sept. overdose Commissioners discuss land for new jail near planned East View Drive Upcoming Events Aug 14 Faribault Farmers Market Sat, Aug 14, 2021 Aug 14 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Aug 14, 2021 Aug 14 Wednesday Wear Sat, Aug 14, 2021 Aug 15 Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public Sun, Aug 15, 2021 Aug 15 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Aug 15, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices