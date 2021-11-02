Donna Marie Murphy-Dubiel Nov 2, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna Marie Murphy-Dubiel, age 95, died Friday, October 29, 2021 in Pipe Creek, Texas.Pending arrangements by Grimes Bandera Funeral Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Marie Murphy-dubiel Texas Pipe Creek Arrangement Funeral Chapel Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now He died in a tragic sock accident Faribault woman killed in northern Minn. house explosion, husband seriously injured Crash ignites fire at Warsaw Town Hall, killing driver 'Gutsy' Faribault football comes back to knock off Willmar, advances to Section 2-4A championship Faribault to go without girls hockey for 2021-22 season Upcoming Events Nov 2 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2 Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2 American Legion Wing Night Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 3 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Nov 3, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices