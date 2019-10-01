Dennis Hensel, age 67, of Faribault, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home. Arrangements will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Dennis Hensel
Most Popular
Articles
- FHS student treated for medical emergency
- Fire atop county offices limited to rooftop
- Family sues sheriff, prison, others for wrongful death
- Council gives thumbs up to traffic-altering median at Lyndale, Fourth
- Falcons 2019 Homecoming Court, schedule announced
- Leppert, Hollund are 2019 FHS homecoming royalty
- Fire Department struggles to meet increased needs, but city's budget is tight
- Jared J. Selly
- The Point After, Faribault Police Dept. weekly newsletter - Sept. 27
- Berry House an icon of trailblazing architect
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.