Frances J. Fran Holmblad Sep 17, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frances J. "Fran"Holmblad, age 78, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Faribault Senior Living.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arrangement Funeral Home Frances J. Fran Holmblad Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now COURT REPORT: Faribault men charged with selling drugs After 33 years in law enforcement, Rice County sheriff takes early retirement Caleb James Malek Faribault man suffers life-threatening injuries in chain-reaction crash After 33 years in law enforcement, Rice County sheriff takes early retirement Upcoming Events Sep 17 Rice County Piecemakers' Fall Splendor Quilt Show Fri, Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17 American Legion Club Supper Fri, Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17 Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights Fri, Sep 17, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices