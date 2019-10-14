Jacob 'Jake' Perrizo Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email Oct 14, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jacob “Jake” Perrizo, age 27, of Faribault died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home. Arrangements will be announced later by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesSheriff asks for help in finding wanted fugitive‘He was my dad’ - Family mourns the loss of John “Bamma” McGuireJudge affirms arbitrator's decision endorsing deputy's demotionSix women, more than 200 years experience combinedAlarm, sprinkler aid firefighters in extinguishing Discovery School blazeEugene Otto SchultzScott B. BudinRichard J. ReedAfter 50 years, Voracek still driving buses for Faribault SchoolsRemains of Owatonna man missing since February found, three arrested Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Oct 14 Free breakfast for veterans Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Oct 14 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Oct 14 Faribault Area Retired Educators Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Oct 14 AlAnon Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Oct 14 Faribault levy informational meeting Mon, Oct 14, 2019 Around the Web Iowa revenue panel projects slow growth, no recession Iowa revenue panel projects slow growth, no recession A crop duster in a World War II trainer plane gives the rides of his life in Nebraska Start time set for No. 6 Badgers' football game at No. 4 Ohio State Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists