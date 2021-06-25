Daniel "Dan" Culhane Jun 25, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel "Dan" Culhane, age 74, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Culhane Funeral Home Kohl Homestead Hospice House Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault High School alumnus now a nationally known oil painter Charges: Woman exposed herself, assaulted someone trying to stop her Public Works' quick thinking, action frees fish at Woolen Mill Dam GALLERY: Parade remains a Heritage Days draw Faribault man charged with pointing gun at fellow driver Upcoming Events Jun 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 25, 2021 Jun 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Jun 25, 2021 Jun 25 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Jun 25, 2021 Jun 25 Open Skate Fri, Jun 25, 2021 Jun 25 Outdoor Movie and Free Swim: "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" Fri, Jun 25, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices