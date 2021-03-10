...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Le Sueur, Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin,
Steele, Freeborn, Rice and Watonwan Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&