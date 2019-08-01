Kathy N. Carpenter, age 72, of Faribault, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Three Links Care Center Reflections Suite in Northfield. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
