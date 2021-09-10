Judith M. Lewis Sep 10, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judith M. Lewis, age 80, died Friday, September 10, 2021 at The Emerald's of Faribault.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Judith M. Lewis Kohl Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Warrant Watch - Sept. 4 Man charged with rear ending golf cart with pickup, killing driver Faribault man suffers life-threatening injuries in chain-reaction crash COURT REPORTS: Driver tells cops she fled to avoid arrest Faribault football races past Albert Lea to start season; new Bruce Smith Field scoreboard unveiled Upcoming Events Sep 10 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10 Red Cross Blood Drive Fri, Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10 Johnny Cash Tribute with Jay Ernest & Church of Cash Fri, Sep 10, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices