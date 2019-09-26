Jared J. Selly Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email Sep 26, 2019 Updated 59 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jared J. Selly, age 32, of Madison, WI, and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019 in Madison, WI.Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory in Faribault. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesWarrant WatchConvicted dealer sentenced to 6½ years, awaits murder trialOur elected officials need to explain votes on immigration billCharges pending against teen suspected of making threats at schoolI-35 repairs begin Wednesday, traffic delays expectedRaymond C. "Ray" NicholsFire atop county offices limited to rooftopFHS student treated for medical emergencyFrom Cambodia to Faribault: Separated by war, siblings reunite after 43 yearsFalcons 2019 Homecoming Court, schedule announced Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 26 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Baby Stop Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Burger and wings night Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Pork Chop dinner Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Legion Basket Night Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Around the Web Iowa's unemployment remains steady at 2.5 percent Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline Super Bowl half-time show 2020 No. 7 Auburn vs. Mississippi State: Game outlook, where to watch, listen Selma Blair has 'thick' face fuzz Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists