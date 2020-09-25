Betty Grandia Flom, age 82, of Faribault, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living, Faribault.
Arrangements are being completed and will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
