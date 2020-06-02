Bruce Christenson, age 76, of Faribault, died on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at District One Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Bruce Christenson
- Suzanne Rook
-
- Updated
Trending Now
-
Northfield, Owatonna Target stores reopen after temporary closures
-
Faribault, Northfield, Dakota County impose 8 p.m. Sunday curfew
-
GALLERY: Protests over George Floyd's death come to Faribault
-
Donations for National Guard troops accepted through 3 p.m.
-
1,400 tested for COVID-19 at Faribault Armory over holiday weekend
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.