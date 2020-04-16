Ronald A. Petersen, 82, formerly of Northfield, Faribault, and Sebeka, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Neilson Place in Bemidji.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
