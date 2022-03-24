Kathleen J Maas (Madigan) Mar 24, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathleen J Maas (Madigan), age 82, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 Melbourne, FL.Pending arrangements by Spring for Celebration of Life.. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kathleen J Maas Melbourne Arrangement Mechanics Celebration Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Flannel Formal returns with sellout crowd Woolen Mill receives bomb threat Faribault apartment manager sentenced for theft of rent checks Chavis excited to lead 1st year of Faribault, Bethlehem Academy boys golf co-op Melissa Evonne Schlobohm-Clover Upcoming Events Mar 24 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Mar 24 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Mar 24 Burger Basket Night Thu, Mar 24, 2022 Mar 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Mar 25, 2022 Mar 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Fri, Mar 25, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices