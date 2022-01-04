...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches, with the
highest totals along and north of the I-94 corridor. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph in south central Minnesota leading to
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle has developed ahead of the
snow in central Minnesota, with freezing drizzle possible
through midnight for central into east central Minnesota,
including in the Twin Cities metro. A light glaze of ice is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&