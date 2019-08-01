Paul H. Freid, age 82, of Faribault, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the Emeralds of Faribault Care Center. Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
Paul H. Freid
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Carleton student expelled for sexual assault sues college
- Vaping ban, cell phone restrictions among Minn. laws set to take effect Aug. 1
- Marlene L. 'Toots' Karow
- Rattlesnake squad comes to the rescue — of the snakes
- Karla Furey
- Barbara M. Kluge
- Council backs plan to order homeowner to clean up property or city will do it
- Monkey see, monkey brew: Sellner carnival ride finds new home in downtown taproom
- GALLERY: Faribault Farmers Market introduces produce items, more to come
- No wake restrictions lifted on some Rice County waterways
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.