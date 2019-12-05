Fr. Clayton Haberman Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email 45 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Fr. Clayton Haberman, age 95, of Faribault, MN, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Mill City Senior Living in Faribault. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault and will be announced later. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice take high schooler into custody following threat to shoot up school1-day license suspension for businesses failing alcohol compliance checkWinds add to difficulties for firefighters in overnight blazeKaylee Jean WiersonCOURT UPDATE: Faribault woman charged in heroin overdoseCurrie, Faribault School Board chair, announces resignationBernard E. BoreneCar club project withdrawn; developer promises new planDelora KanneGordon B. Anderson Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Dec 5 Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis) Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 5 Faribault High School Class of 1965 Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 5 FSHS Class of 1965 get together Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 5 Santa Storytimes Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Dec 5 Baby Stop Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Around the Web Arizona Wildcats 2019 season review: 3 lingering questions about special teams Taron Egerton 'fell in love' with Elton John during Rocketman Taylor Swift: 'Women are more than incubators' Jessica Biel trusts Justin Timberlake Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists