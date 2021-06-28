Jonathan S. Jon Freeman Jun 28, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jonathan S. "Jon"Freeman, age 78, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at The Emeralds at Faribault.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jonathan S. Jon Freeman Funeral Home Kohl Jon Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now McDonough charged with insurance fraud, theft following employment dispute Charges: Woman exposed herself, assaulted someone trying to stop her In wake of deputy's death, law enforcement remembers fallen officers Silent heart attacks all too common, and often overlooked Public Works' quick thinking, action frees fish at Woolen Mill Dam Upcoming Events Jun 28 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Jun 28, 2021 Jun 28 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Jun 28, 2021 Jun 28 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Jun 28, 2021 Jun 28 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, Jun 28, 2021 Jun 29 Handmade Poetry Books Tue, Jun 29, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices