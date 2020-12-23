Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IS VERY DIFFICULT AND COULD BECOME IMPOSSIBLE TONIGHT... ...SEVERAL ROADS ARE CLOSED ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA, INCLUDING INTERSTATE 90... .Heavy snow continues across Minnesota and is starting to shift eastward into Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 50 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph continue across Minnesota. Whiteout conditions are occurring with near zero visibility. Travel is very dangerous and could become impossible tonight. Temperatures will continue dropping to below zero overnight with wind chills reaching the 25 below to 40 below zero range by morning. This will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded. DO NOT TRAVEL UNLESS IT IS AN EMERGENCY! A Blizzard Warning now covers all of central and southern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along the Minnesota border in western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Dunn and Pepin counties east to Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Snow will continue into this evening area wide, then taper off after midnight. Total snow accumulations of 7 to as much as 11 inches are expected from Mankato, through Twin Cities, and Chisago City in Minnesota. 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected across western Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. DO NOT TRAVEL UNLESS IT IS AN EMERGENCY! * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&