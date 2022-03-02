Fredrick Fred Rose Mar 2, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fredrick "Fred"Rose, age 64, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 at The Terrace at Cannon Falls.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Fredrick Kohl Fred Rose Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now No injuries in Morristown mobile home fire School District budget cuts proposals include teacher layoffs Kenyon bookkeeper convicted of stealing over $700,000 Moms highlight importance of inclusivity, talking about differences Parents concerned over Minnesota Student Survey Upcoming Events Mar 2 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Wednesday Wear Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, Mar 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices