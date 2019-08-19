Dolores R. Burggraff Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook 59 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Mrs. Lawrence (Larry) Dolores R. Burggraff, age 88, of Owatonna died Monday, August 19, 2019 at The Emeralds of Faribault.Arrangements will be announced at a later date by the Boldt Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesBody found on Steele Co. fairgrounds investigated as suicideHy-Vee investigating possible data breachFaribault police warn residents to be on lookout for scamsSecurity enhancements about to begin at 3 Faribault schoolsJustin James ReinkeRecommend against enrolling at FMSWhat does the new left lane law mean?Katherine Ann SevcikNyleen ThielbarWilliam G. 'Bill' Boosalis Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Aug 19 St. Vincent de Paul Mon, Aug 19, 2019 Aug 19 Painting Landscapes with Kate Mon, Aug 19, 2019 Aug 19 AlAnon Mon, Aug 19, 2019 Aug 19 Cancer support group Mon, Aug 19, 2019 Aug 19 Cancer support group Mon, Aug 19, 2019 Around the Web Assessment of Hawaii and its standout QB Cole McDonald Palm trees are the norm for Cats Jamarye Joiner's emergence as possible starter at WR Heard, but not filmed Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists