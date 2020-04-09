Mark A. Dwyer, age 61 of Faribault, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
