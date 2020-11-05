Milton J. “Milt” Vosejpka, age 89 of Faribault died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home and Crematory of Faribault, www.ParkerKohlFuneralHome.com or 507-334-4458.
Joe Biden won Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes for president on the back of the Twin Cities. Despite Donald Trump replicating his unprecedented 2016 dominance in rural Minnesota, Biden racked up even bigger wins in Hennepin County on his way to a 7-point statewide win. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The election has set the stage for more partisan gridlock at the Minnesota Capitol, with Republicans appearing likely Wednesday to hang onto their slim majority in the Senate and Democrats poised to keep a diminished majority in the House. Read more
Minnesota likely won’t set a new state record for voter turnout, but it will be close, elections officials said. Read more
