Jamie Michelle Dugan

Nov 11, 2019

Jamie Michelle Dugan, age 32, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault and will be announced later.