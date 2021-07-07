Lee H. Albers Jul 7, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lee H. Albers, age 51, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. (507) 334-4458. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lee H. Albers Funeral Home Kohl Arrangement Illness Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Victim in suspected rural Northfield murder identified McDonough charged with insurance fraud, theft following employment dispute Life Well Lived: Carlander gave his all to his community and his family Prosecutor: Woman led officers on chase using vehicle stolen from homicide victim Former Woolen Mill store unsalvageable, say county leaders Upcoming Events Jul 8 Weekly Supper Specials Thu, Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8 Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show Thu, Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8 Legion Burger Basket Night Thu, Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8 Free 4-Day Meal Packs Thu, Jul 8, 2021 Jul 8 Conservation Conversations Program Thu, Jul 8, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices