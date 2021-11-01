Donna Jean Lund Nov 1, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donna Jean Lund, age 89, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Northfield Hospital.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Jean Lund Northfield Hospital Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now He died in a tragic sock accident Faribault woman killed in northern Minn. house explosion, husband seriously injured Crash ignites fire at Warsaw Town Hall, killing driver Faribault to go without girls hockey for 2021-22 season 'Gutsy' Faribault football comes back to knock off Willmar, advances to Section 2-4A championship Upcoming Events Nov 2 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2 Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2 American Legion Wing Night Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Nov 2, 2021 Nov 3 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Nov 3, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices