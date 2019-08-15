Barbara L. Jeno, age 79, of Faribault, died Aug. 14, 2019 at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
Barbara L. Jeno
