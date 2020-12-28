...SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW EXPECTED ON TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
THAT WILL IMPACT THE TUESDAY EVENING COMMUTE...
.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of central and
southern Minnesota, and adjacent areas of west central Wisconsin,
from Tuesday morning into Tuesday night.
A storm system developing late tonight across the Central Plains
will move northeast across the Upper Midwest Tuesday into
Wednesday morning. Several inches of snow will fall across the
Advisory area, with total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches expected
before it tapers off Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Snow
will begin across western Minnesota Tuesday morning, and spread
eastward during the day. The Tuesday evening commute will be
impacted as this system moves across the region.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&