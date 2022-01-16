Thomas "Tom" K. Furlong Jan 16, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas "Tom" K. Furlong, age 69, died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.Pending arrangements by Parker Kohl Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas K. Furlong Funeral Home Kohl Homestead Hospice House Arrangement Parker Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sawmill Bar & Grill is new downtown destination Faribault superintendent finalists narrowed to 3 Faribault middle, high school set for distance learning Charges filed after infant sent to Children's Hospital New charges filed after man fails to report back to jail Upcoming Events Jan 16 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Jan 16, 2022 Jan 17 Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Jan 17, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices