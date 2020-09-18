James R. Frederick, age 84, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
James R. Frederick, age 84, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Thursday shared details of a letter, soon to be delivered to every registered voter in Minnesota who has not already requested an absentee ballot, encouraging them to Vote From Home. The mailing, which includes an absentee ballot application, will … Read more
Milk’s not the only thing that can spoil — ballots can, too. At least that’s what it’s called when a ballot is incorrectly filled out and not included in election counts. Read more
For many politicians, campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic is nothing like it’s ever been. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.