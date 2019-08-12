William T. Dietz, age 71, of Faribault, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
