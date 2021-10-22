Douglas M. Ludwig Oct 22, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Douglas M. Ludwig, age 66, died Thursday, October 21, 2021 at his home.Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas M. Ludwig Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now He died in a tragic sock accident What a story: Faribault man bequeaths up to $2.7M to city library COURT REPORTS: Just released from prison, Faribault man is back in jail New rules for medical marijuana in Minnesota could quadruple number of patients Minnesota considers qualifying anxiety for medical cannabis program, psychiatrists raise concerns Upcoming Events Oct 22 Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days Fri, Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution Fri, Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, Oct 22, 2021 Oct 23 Faribault Farmers Market Sat, Oct 23, 2021 Oct 23 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Oct 23, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices