Timothy H. Whitney

Nov 9, 2021

Timothy H. Whitney, age 70, died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

Pending arrangements by Boldt Funeral Home. (507) 334-4481.