Bernice Schendel, age 84, of Northfield, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Three Links Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Bierman Funeral Home, biermanfuneralhome.com.
Bernice Schendel
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
