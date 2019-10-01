Donna Mae Dahl Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Donna Mae Dahl, age 85, of Faribault, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Emeralds At Faribault.Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesFHS student treated for medical emergencyFire atop county offices limited to rooftopFamily sues sheriff, prison, others for wrongful deathCouncil gives thumbs up to traffic-altering median at Lyndale, FourthFalcons 2019 Homecoming Court, schedule announcedLeppert, Hollund are 2019 FHS homecoming royaltyFire Department struggles to meet increased needs, but city's budget is tightJared J. SellyThe Point After, Faribault Police Dept. weekly newsletter - Sept. 27Berry House an icon of trailblazing architect Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Oct 1 Sertoma Club of Faribault Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Faribault Noon Exchange Club Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Walk-In Immunization Clinic Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Public Talk: "Race, Science, and Justice" Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Oct 1 Legion Wing Night Tue, Oct 1, 2019 Around the Web Gigi Hadid escorts prankster off Chanel runway at PFW Angelina Jolie to reunite with son Maddox in Japan Expect the double-wing 'to be a piece' of the offense Huskers land walk-on commitment from Aurora tight end Boerkircher Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists