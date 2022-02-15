Paul Justin Losen Feb 15, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul Justin Losen, age 89, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 La Crosse, Wi.Pending arrangements by Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Justin Losen La Crosse Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault teen injured in freeway crash Cry Baby Craig's settles into downtown headquarters Man charged in dual pursuits, including 1 that caused officer crash Wanted man got stuck while fleeing, charges say City negotiating sale of 2 properties for redevelopment Upcoming Events Feb 15 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Feb 15 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Feb 15, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices